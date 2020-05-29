SCDHEC alerts WIC participants to be on lookout for fraud, scams

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control alerted participants of the Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) program to stay alert for phishing and fraud attempts today.

Scam attempts can be made over the phone, by mail or email, text or in person. This particular phishing attempt involves text messages instructing participants to mail in their eWIC card with the passcode to reload their benefits.

This is not a message from the S.C. WIC program. DHEC does not need your eWIC card or passcode to reload your benefits. Do not send your passcode or mail your card to anyone.

Those who question the validity of a contact or suspect fraud are encouraged to contact their local WIC office. Complaints also may be made by contacting local law enforcement.

DHEC recommends you monitor your eWIC accounts for changes you do not recognize. You can do so by downloading and using the WIC mobile app. It’s available on Android and Apple. If you discover someone is using your information, you will need to take additional steps, including filing a complaint with DHEC at yatesmp@dhec.sc.gov.