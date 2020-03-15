SCBIO to host Life Sciences Boot Camp

SCBIO will host a full day program March 17 -- Life Sciences Boot Camp: Insights on S.C’.s Fastest-Growing Industry – to inform and update businesses and professionals from across the state on opportunities, trends and issues facing South Carolina’s fastest-growing industry segment.
To be held at the SC Hospital Association’s Yates Conference Center in Columbia, the program will run from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will feature a light breakfast followed by presentations from over 15 noted life sciences industry leaders. Confirmed topics and speakers include:
• Best Practices in Life Sciences Recruiting & Retention – addressing how the state’s life sciences leaders are attracting, training and retaining top talent will be Lou Kennedy, CEO of Nephron Pharmaceuticals; Shawn Regan, CEO of Rhythmlink; Andrew Lee, Founder of IMCS, and Matt Vaadi, CEO of ERG
• Partnering Effectively with Higher Education & Research Universities – ways to tap into the wealth of resources, knowledge and experience prevalent in the state’s higher education and research universities will be explained by a panel comprised of Anthony Herrera, Executive Director of Furman University Entrepreneurship & Innovation; Angela Lockman, Director of Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives for Clemson University; Chad Hardaway, Assoc. Director of the University of South Carolina Office of Economic Engagement; Carol Moore, President of Columbia College; and Michael Rusnak, Executive Director, MUSC Foundation for Research Development
• Accessing Capital to Grow Your Life Sciences Organization – the secrets to finding capital to grow and expand your organization, from start-up to growth company, will be unveiled by John Osborne, Principal with Good Growth Capital; Jill Sorensen, Executive Director of SC Launch; and Tyler Tatum of 3Phase SC
• Attracting & Retaining Life Sciences Organizations – three economic development experts will share how the Palmetto State is going about growing the life sciences industry here, and what plans are to make it even more attractive tomorrow. Speaking will be Stephanie Few, Partner with Womble Bond Dickinson; Jeremy Migliara, Shareholder with Elliott Davis; and Will Clarke, Manager with Elliott Davis
• Protecting Your Life Sciences Organization from Cybercrime – will be addressed by cybersecurity expert Delano Collins, Vice President of Cybersecurity with Corsica Technologies. He’ll address how planning defense in depth -- from network and systems security to industry compliance and employee training -- can set organizations up for security and success.
SCBIO Investor Organizations receive one registration at no charge, and additional attendees from Investor organizations as well as SCBIO registered members pay only $50 for the program. The general public and non-members can attend for just $100. Fees include the full program, plus a light breakfast and lunch. To register or for more details, visit the Events page at www.SCBIO.org/. Interested students and media members are invited to attend, with advance registration, at no cost.
SCBIO is South Carolina’s investor-driven public/private economic development organization exclusively focused on building, advancing, and growing the life sciences industry in the state. The industry has an $11.4 billion annual economic impact in the Palmetto State, with more than 675 firms directly involved and 43,000 professionals employed in the research, development and commercialization of innovative healthcare, medical device, industrial, environmental and agricultural biotech and products. The statewide nonprofit has offices in Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston, and represents companies in the advanced medicines, medical devices, equipment, diagnostics, IT, and healthcare outcome industries. Life sciences is recognized as the fastest-growing segment of South Carolina’s knowledge economy.
For additional information on SCBIO, visit www.SCBIO.org.