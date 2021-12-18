SC State College of Business gets grant for global education

South Carolina State University’s College of Business and Information Systems has been awarded a $366,000 U.S. Department of Education Business and International Education (BIE) grant.

The BIE grant is one of only 20 such awards this year to colleges and universities across the nation as part of a national grant competition. The grant awards $183,112 in new federal funds each year for two years, with a total two-year value of approximately $366,000.

Dr. David Jamison, associate professor of marketing, is the project director with Dr. Barbara Adams, dean of the college, as assistant project director.

The grant titled “Expanding International Education in the Curriculum and Business Community,” supports four primary activities:

The creation of a 15-credit-hour Certificate in International Business to include four new courses -- Export Management, International Supply Chain Management, International Business Internship, and A Global Business Environment multidisciplinary course.

The creation and delivery of training materials and resources for global export management and supply chain management for small businesses through the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Hub, Orangeburg Innovation Center, and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC).

The creation of a Global Business speaker series as part of the existing College of Business Executive Speaker Series.

The development of a student study abroad program with at least one foreign educational institution with financial support for business students participating in foreign travel experiences.

The College of Business will partner with the regional SBDC to provide international business workshops for small businesses and other community stakeholders.

“Part of the College of Business' mission is to prepare students to compete in a global society, so we are excited that this grant will expand the globalization of our curriculum and provide students with study abroad opportunities to help them understand and experience the culture of another country,” Adams said. “The International Business Certificate, which will be open to all students across majors will provide additional credentials to make students more marketable in the global workplace.

“It's also important that entrepreneurs and small businesses learn to engage in exporting and importing to maximize the growth of their businesses. In collaboration with our regional SBDC, this grant will assist in providing this service to the community,” Adams said.

The Department of Education awarded the last round of BIE grants nearly 10 years ago. The program was suspended due to a series of budget reductions by the Department of Education. This year’s grants mark a return of the program and a renewed emphasis on the expansion of international business education among university business programs.

SC State is proud to be among this new cadre of grantees. While the grant is focused on developing the business curriculum, the entire university community is expected to benefit and is invited to participate in the activities that will be sponsored by the grant.

