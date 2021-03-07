SC Realtors, SC Chamber call for reform of state property tax system

The SC Realtors and the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce unveiled a first-of-its-kind analysis of South Carolina’s property tax system in a study completed by the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy.

The purpose of the analysis is to initiate conversations with stakeholders and policymakers and develop proposals that will ultimately change the state’s property tax system for the better. The report describes South Carolina’s property tax system as complex, inequitable and uncompetitive.

“It is critical for our state to consistently review and restructure our tax system to provide better opportunities for our citizens,” said Nick Kremydas, attorney and CEO of SC Realtors.

“This study gives an important glimpse into how we can develop a property tax structure that would offer a more than minimally adequate opportunity for all South Carolinians.”