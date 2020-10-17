SC Ports’ Sept. volumes show signs of strength

“September volumes outperformed expectations as we see an uptick in cargo flowing through our marine terminals and inland ports. We will continue to operate well-run terminals, as we have throughout the pandemic,” SC Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome said. “We remain highly focused on capturing more retail goods and e-commerce cargo, such as with Walmart’s new 3-million-square-foot distribution center in Dorchester County, S.C.”

SC Ports also had the record-setting CMA CGM Brazil call on the Port of Charleston in September. The 15,072-TEU vessel showcased SC Ports’ big-ship capabilities, efficient operations and deep harbor.

SC Ports has invested $2 billion into modernizing infrastructure, including upgrades to Wando Welch Terminal and building Phase One of the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal, which will open in March. The Charleston Harbor Deepening Project is also fully funded and on schedule to achieve a 52-foot depth in 2021.

“The ability to seamlessly handle the CMA CGM Brazil highlights SC Ports’ deep harbor and modern capabilities,” Newsome said. “We have pursued an amazing amount of infrastructure in a short period of time. In 2021, we will have the deepest harbor on the East Coast, and we will celebrate the opening of Phase One of the Leatherman Terminal.”

