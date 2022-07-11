SC Ports president receives Women of Courage Award

CHARLESTON — South Carolina Ports’ new president and CEO Barbara Melvin has been honored with the prestigious Women of Courage Award.

The College of Charleston School of Business and Women for Women Summit committee selected Melvin as the 2022 honoree and award recipient.

The Woman of Courage Award recognizes an inspirational, impactful and courageous leader who has made significant contributions to their industry and community.

Melvin, who had served as SC Ports’ chief operating officer, became SC Ports’ CEO on July 1, marking the first woman to lead a top 10 U.S. operating container port.

“Barbara is the epitome of courage, resilience and grit,” said Katarina Fjording, co-chair of the Women for Women Committee and head of Volvo Car University and Sustainability Americas. “She has excelled in a male-dominated industry and evened the playing field for others, while staying true to herself. She tackles every project put before her, never shying away from a challenge. Her commitment to excellence inspires us all to elevate.”

For more than 20 years, Melvin has served SC Ports in a variety of roles. She oversaw government relations, public relations and community engagement before moving into operations in 2015.

In 2018, Melvin became the port’s first chief operating officer. As COO, Melvin oversees the daily operations of the port, including managing a team of nearly 800 people who consistently handle record-breaking cargo volumes.