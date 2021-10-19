SC Ports has needed capacity, CEO says

Growing the cargo base

Much of SC Ports’ growth over the past decade stems from its ability to expertly handle just-in-time manufacturing parts and finished vehicles for advanced manufacturers and automakers. This experience enables SC Ports to now handle retail and home goods for global retailers and e-commerce brands.

“The U.S. is consuming a record amount of goods. The big retailers continue to grow, increasing their need for a reliable partner in the supply chain,” Newsome said. “While the global supply chain remains under tremendous pressure, SC Ports has strategically invested in port infrastructure and efficient operations to provide retailers with the capacity and fluidity they need, particularly as we head into peak season.”

Retail distribution centers continue to flock to the Charleston region. Walmart is building its $220 million import distribution center in Ridgeville, S.C., set to open early next year. The import distribution center will create 1,000 jobs and move goods through the Port of Charleston to support Walmart’s supply chain network throughout the Southeast.

The transload facility on Wando Welch Terminal is bustling as it handles cargo for two major retailers, and SC Ports sees more retail-focused transload facilities and distribution centers on the horizon.