SC Ports gets more cold-storage capacity

Since 2011, SC Ports’ refrigerated cargo business has more than doubled with 110% growth for loaded containers, according to PIERS data. This is driven by the Southeast’s booming population and changes in grocery consumption.

SC Ports recently expanded the reefer container service area at Wando Welch Terminal and built a new reefer container service area at the soon-to-open Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal — providing the capacity to handle the influx of refrigerated and frozen cargo.

“We congratulate Lineage Logistics on their continued success and growth in the Charleston market,” SC Ports CEO Jim Newsome said. “Their decision to invest $34 million to expand operations in the Lowcountry will further support the growing cold storage needs of our customers. We look forward to our continued partnership with Lineage Logistics.”

Lineage’s expansion will better service export and import customers, as well as domestic shipping partners.

“As the world’s largest and most innovative temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, our team at Lineage requires, and works with, strong partners to protect the integrity of temperature-controlled supply chains worldwide,” said Tim Smith, Lineage Logistics’ executive vice president of business development. “SC Ports has invested in port terminals, which is crucial as we continually expand in the Lowcountry. We can confidently count on SC Ports to provide efficient operations and excellent cold-storage capabilities to support our growth, and we are excited about our future ahead in the region.”

