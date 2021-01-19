SC Ports finishes strong December

CHARLESTON --South Carolina Ports Authority finished 2020 with its strongest December on record, noting impressive volumes with containers, vehicles and inland ports.

SC Ports handled 209,606 twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) at Wando Welch and North Charleston container terminals in December, up 11.6% year-over-year. SC Ports has handled more than 1.2 million TEUs thus far in fiscal year 2021, which began July 1.

SC Ports moved 116,685 pier containers — which account for cargo boxes of any size — in December, up 10.3% from a year ago. SC Ports has handled 675,065 pier containers fiscal-year-to-date.

Loaded imports were up 14.4% and loaded exports were up 8.6%, highlighting a strong balance for ocean carriers and a thriving Southeast market.

Vehicle volumes were exceptionally strong in December. SC Ports handled 21,228 vehicles in December, which is a 29.2% increase from last year and an overall monthly vehicle record for SC Ports. Thus far in fiscal year 2021, SC Ports has moved 135,747 vehicles across the docks at Columbus Street Terminal, which is up 17.42% compared to the same time a year prior.