SC Ports CEO Newsome is retiring; Barbara Melvin to be first woman to lead major port

“It has been my great honor to serve as CEO of South Carolina Ports. We have worked together to cultivate a highly competitive, world-class port that continues to grow above the market,” Newsome said. “This past year has been one of my proudest as we have achieved major successes, including Walmart investing in a near-port import distribution center, our handling of record-breaking volumes during a global pandemic, and the opening of Leatherman Terminal, the first container terminal to open in the U.S. since 2009. I have always said it is great people who make a great port, and we are fortunate to have the best maritime community and team at SC Ports. It is truly a great sign of success to name a successor within your own team. Barbara Melvin will continue to build on our success, ensuring a very bright future for SC Ports and for South Carolina.”