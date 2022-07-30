SC hurricane evacuation routes and lane reversals

Edisto Island, Adams Run

Evacuees will take SC 174 to US 17. They will then take US 17 south to SC 64. This will take them to Walterboro, and then to Aiken and I-20.

Yonges Island, Meggett, Hollywood, Ravenel

Use SC 165 to US 17, then US 17 south to SC 64 where they will go to Walterboro, then to Aiken and I-20.

Johns Island, Kiawah Island & Seabrook

Use SC 700 to Main Road (S-20) to US 17.

Evacuees will then take US 17 south to SC 64 where they will go to Walterboro, then to Aiken and I-20.

James Island & Folly Beach

Use SC 171 to US 17.

Evacuees should then travel south on US 17 to I-526 to the normal lanes of I-26.

Awendaw & McClellanville

Evacuees will take SC 45 to US 52 where they will be directed right onto US 52 to SC 375 to US 521 to SC 261 to US 378 to Columbia.

City of Charleston

The west side of the city (West Ashley) will use SC 61 to US 78, and continue towards Aiken.

Downtown will use the normal lanes of I-26.

North Charleston

Evacuees will take US 52 (Rivers Avenue) to US 78 to US 178 to Orangeburg then to I-20 or continue on US 52 to US 176 or continue north on US 52.

The right lanes of US 52 at Goose Creek will continue on to Moncks Corner. In Moncks Corner, evacuees will be directed onto SC 6, where SC 6 will take them toward Columbia.

The left lanes of US 52 at Goose Creek will go onto US 176 to Columbia.

Evacuees using SC 642 will travel west toward Summerville and take road S-22 (Old Orangeburg Road) to US 78 west.

East Cooper

Evacuees leaving Mount Pleasant will take I-526 or US 17 south to I-26.

Those leaving Sullivan’s Island will use SC 703 to I-526 Business to access I-526, then I-26.

Evacuees using the left lanes of the Isle of Palms connector will turn left to go to I-526 and then on to I-26.

Evacuees on I-526 from East Cooper will be directed to the normal westbound lanes of I-26.

Daniel Island

Use I-526 or Clements Ferry Road as conditions warrant.

Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island evacuees will use both the William Hilton Parkway (US 278 Business) and the Cross Island Parkway (US 278).

As these two roads merge, a third lane will be formed by reversing flow on the inside eastbound lane of US 278. This lane will carry traffic to the three lane section beginning on the mainland.

Lane assignments:

1. The right lane on US 278 westbound will exit onto SC 170, proceed to SC 462, then be directed to I-95 northbound at I-95 exit 28.

2. The center lane on US 278 westbound will become the right lane at SC 170 which will be directed to I-95 northbound at exit 8.

3. The left lane on US 278 westbound at SC 170 will continue on US 278 to Hampton and eventually to North Augusta.

Beaufort

Two-lane evacuation:

Evacuees will use the two present northbound lanes on US 21 to US 17. Upon reaching US 17, the right lane will be directed to US 17 north to SC 303 to Walterboro. The left lane will be directed to US 17 south, then to US 17 Alt / US 21 to Yemassee and then ultimately to North Augusta.

Three-lane evacuation:

Under certain conditions, a third northbound lane will be formed by reversing flow in the inside southbound lane of US 21 at US 21 Business west of Beaufort, accommodating traffic from US 21.

This reversed lane will be directed to US 17 southbound and eventually I-95 northbound at exit 33 (Point South). The remaining two lanes will be used as described above for the two-lane evacuation.

North Myrtle Beach & Northward

Use SC 9 to proceed to I-95.

Myrtle Beach

10th Avenue North and northward to Briarcliff Acres use SC 22 (Conway Bypass) to US 501. Motorists using SC 31 (Carolina Bays Parkway) or the Grissom Parkway will be directed north to SC 22.

South of 10th Avenue North southward to the Myrtle Beach Airport use US 501 toward Marion and beyond.

Under certain conditions, US 501 will be converted to four lanes northbound from SC 22 to SC 576.

Myrtle Beach Airport southward through Surfside Beach use SC 544 to US 501.

Under certain conditions, US 501 will be converted to four lanes northbound from SC 544 to US 378. The reversed lanes will carry SC 544 traffic onto US 378 where it will travel westbound to I-95 or Columbia.

Garden City Beach South to Winyah Bay, & Georgetown

Take US 17 south through Georgetown, then take US 521 to SC 261 to US 378 to Columbia.

Under certain conditions, an alternate route from Georgetown will be Black River Road to US 701 to SC 51 to SC 41 to US 378 at Kingsburg.