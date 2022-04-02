Santee Cooper named among top utilities

MONCKS CORNER – Business Facilities magazine named Santee Cooper one of its Top Utilities, noting that the power provider did much more for South Carolina than provide energy.

Business Facilities cited a range of economic development programs and incentives, the utility’s leaner and greener resource plan, and the development of next-generation commerce park Camp Hall as reasons why Santee Cooper earned the honor.

“Santee Cooper employees work hard to make South Carolina better in a number of ways, and we are pleased that Business Facilities recognized Santee Cooper as one of its Top Utilities," said Pamela Williams, Santee Cooper Chief Public Affairs Officer and General Counsel.

According to Business Facilities, The Top Utilities “were selected based on several factors, and the list covers an assortment of local players, multi-state entities, and membership organizations. These power providers are among the most successful in offering innovative programs and expert assistance to attract businesses that need to build a warehouse, break ground on a factory, or add a headquarters campus.”

Santee Cooper offers a range of economic development programs and incentives. In 2021 alone, Santee Cooper provided site-development loans, grants and other support to state and local governments, electric cooperatives, and other organizations across the state and, along with these organizations, helped to attract more than 2,300 jobs and $1.4 billion in economic development investment last year. Santee Cooper has also developed a broadband program to support providers in achieving a statewide rollout to unserved areas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0