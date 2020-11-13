Santee Cooper class action lawsuit settlement funds to be distributed

AIKEN — Members who received power from Aiken Electric Cooperative between Jan. 1, 2007, and Jan. 31, 2020, may receive an unexpected bill credit or check in late November or December.

The bill credits (for amounts less than $25) and checks (for amounts $25 or greater) are the result of the settlement of a class-action lawsuit involving the failed nuclear construction project at V.C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station in Fairfield County.

The funds are being paid by Santee Cooper, which owned the project along with SCE&G (now Dominion Energy). Aiken Electric Cooperative did not own the project. However, because Aiken Electric buys some of the power they deliver to members from Santee Cooper, some members may be due bill credits or payments. Aiken Electric Cooperative did not calculate the payments. They resulted from a court-approved process after a settlement agreement was reached between the parties in the class-action lawsuit.

If you have any questions regarding the administration of the settlement, you may contact the settlement administrator. Please include your name and your return address on all correspondence.

• Cook v. SCPSA, Class Action Administrator, P.O. Box 3127, Portland, OR 97208-3127