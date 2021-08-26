Santee Cooper board approves bond transaction

MONCKS CORNER – Continuing its work to reduce debt and costs to customers, the Santee Cooper Board of Directors approved $430 million in bond sales today that will do three things:

• Refund $174 million of existing debt at lower interest rates

• Convert approximately $190 million in short-term, variable debt to fixed-rate debt at a low interest rate

• Provide $160 million to use toward future capital projects and debt issuance costs

The transaction includes the sale of approximately $146 million of 2021 Tax-Exempt Refunding Series A bonds and approximately $285 of 2021 Tax-Exempt Improvement Series B bonds. The 2021A Bonds mature in the years 2025-2027 and 2033-2036. The 2021B Bonds mature in the years 2024-2043.

The 2021A proceeds will refund bonds totaling $174 million and achieve a net present value savings of $50 million over the life of the bonds. The 2021B proceeds will be used to convert short-term debt that was originally issued to fund capital projects and provide $160 million to be used towards capital projects through February 2023 as well as debt issuance costs. Both series have a closing date of Sept. 2, 2021.

The all-in true interest cost is 2.72 %.