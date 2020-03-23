S.C. Small Business Development Center offering to help

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Small Business Development Center is offering assistance to help small business owners persevere amid the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The SC SBDC encourages all entrepreneurs and small businesses to visit and bookmark the organization's website to access resources and information that will help them keep their businesses afloat during this challenging period. The SC SBDC network of disaster recovery consultants is available to assist small business owners with preparing and submitting loan applications and with other post-disaster challenges.

The SC SBDC network stands ready to help small business owners prepare and recover.

“Here in South Carolina, small businesses represent 97% of the state’s employers,” said SC SBDC State Director Michele Abraham. “We understand that this is a stressful time and that many small businesses are experiencing unexpected consequences as a result of the recent outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19). We are committed to keeping them informed regarding our service offerings and resources to protect their small businesses. Our network of consultants is available via phone, email and online to provide disaster assistance should their business experience economic injury or other unintended consequences.”