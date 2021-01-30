S.C. sees $4B in industry investment in 2020

South Carolina posted a positive business recruitment year in 2020.
From January to December, the state won 126 economic development projects, accounting for $4 billion in capital investment and 11,147 new jobs, the S.C. Department of Commerce reports.
“South Carolina continues to win, and last year’s industry recruitment results are an example of that,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “I’m appreciative of every company that decided to invest in our state in 2020. After all, these investments mean new opportunities for our people and help ensure continued economic prosperity for South Carolina for years to come.”
With projects representing a variety of industry sectors, locations and objectives, recruitment activity was diverse in 2020:
“Team South Carolina continues to cultivate a diverse economy in all corners of our state,” Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said. “To increase our recruitment to $4 billion in capital investment – particularly during an unprecedented year – takes a remarkable amount of collaboration and unwavering commitment from many partners across this state.”
That economic diversity is reflected in the state’s list of top-10 announcements for last year. Although manufacturing and agribusiness remain staples, life sciences and distribution projects were also heavily represented. Additionally, capital investment in South Carolina’s rural communities nearly doubled year over year, topping more than $1.1 billion in 2020.
Top economic development announcements of 2020:
By capital investment
1. Mark Anthony Brewing Inc. – Richland County ($400 million)
2. Agriculture Technology Campus – Hampton County ($314 million)
3. Walmart Distribution Center – Dorchester County ($220 million)
4. Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation – Lexington County ($215.8 million)
5. DC Blox Inc. – Greenville County ($200 million)
6. Vigilent Labs – Charleston County ($104.6 million)
T7. Fitesa Simpsonville, Inc. – Greenville County ($100 million)
T7. Michelin North America Inc. – Greenville County ($100 million)
T7. Techtronic Industries (TTI) – Anderson County ($100 million)
10. Brewer Renew
By job creation
1. Agriculture Technology Campus – Hampton County (1,500 jobs)
2. Walmart Distribution Center – Dorchester County (1,000 jobs)
3. Ross Stores Distribution Center – York County (700 jobs)
4. Techtronic Industries (TTI) – Anderson County (525 jobs)
5. Vigilent Labs – Charleston County (400 jobs)
6. Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. – Lexington County (380 jobs)
7. Mark Anthony Brewing Inc. – Richland County (300 jobs)
8. Call 4 Health – Richland County (291 jobs)
9. Holy City Linen – Charleston County (254 jobs)
10. Arrival North America – York County (240 jobs)