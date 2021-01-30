S.C. sees $4B in industry investment in 2020

South Carolina posted a positive business recruitment year in 2020.

From January to December, the state won 126 economic development projects, accounting for $4 billion in capital investment and 11,147 new jobs, the S.C. Department of Commerce reports.

“South Carolina continues to win, and last year’s industry recruitment results are an example of that,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “I’m appreciative of every company that decided to invest in our state in 2020. After all, these investments mean new opportunities for our people and help ensure continued economic prosperity for South Carolina for years to come.”

With projects representing a variety of industry sectors, locations and objectives, recruitment activity was diverse in 2020:

“Team South Carolina continues to cultivate a diverse economy in all corners of our state,” Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said. “To increase our recruitment to $4 billion in capital investment – particularly during an unprecedented year – takes a remarkable amount of collaboration and unwavering commitment from many partners across this state.”