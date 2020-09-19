S.C. Realtors: Record home sales in Lowcountry for August

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Factors such as home prices, months supply of inventory and how quickly homes sell continue to set records, South Carolina Realtors said in the August 2020 statewide real estate market report.

The data show a slight drop in statewide home sales from this time last year. However, the Lowcountry continues to see record sales.

Sellers continue to get top dollar for their homes, as the median home price increased statewide by almost 14% from $221,854 to $252,000. The national median home price is currently $304,100, according to National Association of Realtors' research and statistics.

Compared to August 2019, there was a 4% drop in the number of residential homes, condos and villas sold across the state with the biggest dips happening in Cherokee (-24%), Spartanburg (-18%) and Central Carolina (-14%).

When it comes to record sales, Hilton Head (+33%), Beaufort (+22%) and Charleston (+15%) continue to lead the state.

SCR Treasurer and Realtor with Dunes Real Estate in Hilton Head Cindy Creamer says the pandemic has allowed many buyers the option of working from home, in turn Hilton Head is seeing an influx of second-home properties along with full-time residents.