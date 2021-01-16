S.C. Realtors install 2021 leadership

COLUMBIA – Morris Lyles was installed as 2021 president of South Carolina REALTORS along with new members of the association’s leadership team during a virtual ceremony at the SCR office in Columbia in December.

They were installed by 2020 SCR President Owen Tyler. Their terms began Jan. 1.

Lyles was SCR's 2020 president-elect and 2019 treasurer. He has been a Realtor since 1996, and is currently with ERA Wilder Realty in Columbia. ERA Wilder Realty is a locally owned real estate brand that operates with more than 400 agents in the Midlands and Charleston areas of South Carolina.

Lyles holds the Certified Residential Specialist certification from the National Association of Realtors and has served in many roles at SCR including treasurer in 2019, president-elect in 2020, South Carolina Realtor Political Action Committee trustee chair in 2017 and member services chair of the executive committee in 2016.

Lyles served on the board of the Central Carolina Realtors Association in Columbia and was its 2015 president. He was also named as the board’s 2016 Realtor of the Year.

Cindy Creamer is the 2021 SCR president-elect. Creamer has been a Realtorsince 2006 with Dunes Real Estate in Hilton Head.