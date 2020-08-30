S.C. Realtors' data show sales and price increases, slim inventory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina Realotrs' July 2020 statewide real estate market data show prices continued to increase in every region across the state at an average of almost 11% statewide. Sales also increased by double digits in some areas, while inventory remained sparse.

The data reflect much of what is happening across the country. According to a recent report by the National Association of Realtors, home prices have grown by 96% in metro areas in the second quarter of 2020.

Price and inventory trends that have carried throughout the summer continue across South Carolina due to high sales activity along coastal regions and the upstate.

In comparing statewide data from July 2020 to July 2019, Hilton Head saw the biggest increase in the number of residential homes, condos and villas sold statewide with an increase of 41%, followed by Beaufort (34%), Charleston (33%) and Greenville (20%).

The Charleston real estate market continues to show resilience with shorter market times and an increase in sale prices throughout most of the Lowcountry.