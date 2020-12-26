S.C. real estate market remains competitive at year’s end

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina Realtors released its November 2020 statewide real estate market data reflecting another month of unusually high sales.

Closed sales were up 13% throughout the state in November, compared to this time last year.

The South Carolina real estate market remains strong, and homes continue to sell in a record-setting time -- throughout November it was 64 days. This time last year homes sold on average in 80 days.

"It looks like we’re going to wrap up this year much as we began -- competitively," said Owen Tyler, SCR president and broker in charge at The Cassina Group in Charleston.

In addition to the normal variables determining the market, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate averaged 2.71%, holding at the all-time low first set last week, Freddie Mac reported.

“The low rates have encouraged first-time homebuyers and buyers who may have hesitated to move into a larger home to take that next step,” said Julie Moore Whitesell, broker in charge at Meybohm Real Estate in Aiken.