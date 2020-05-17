S.C. Ports works 3 large vessels, reports April volumes

Overall, fiscal-year-to-date volumes remained steady compared to the same period in fiscal year 2019. However, April volumes were down year-over-year due to the temporary closure of automotive plants and the global disruption of supply chains as many stores and businesses halted operations in response to COVID-19.

S.C. Ports’ leadership shared their gratitude for the S.C. Ports team and the entire maritime community for their commitment to keeping freight moving during this time.

“As we face the challenges brought on by COVID-19, we continue to operate as we always have by offering excellent service and an unwavering spirit of collaboration,” S.C. Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome said. “Our S.C. Ports team is known for adaptability, creativity and teamwork, and this has been more evident now than ever. I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the essential maritime workers who work so hard every day to ensure vital goods are delivered to communities and businesses.”