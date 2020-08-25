S.C. Ports sees signs of moderate recovery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON -- S.C. Ports Authority saw signs of a moderate recovery beginning to emerge at the start of fiscal year 2021 amid the ongoing global pandemic.

S.C. Ports handled 176,974 twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) at the Wando Welch and North Charleston container terminals in July.

S.C. Ports moved 99,431 pier containers, which measures boxes of any size, in July. Pier containers are up 12% from June, showing a positive trend for the first month of fiscal year 2021, but volumes remain down year-over-year.

Five scheduled blank sailings remain; blank sailings are when a vessel does not arrive during its scheduled time or is rescheduled. The remaining blank sailings, which are coming from Northern Europe, will make a total of 70 this year.

Although exports and imports were down overall, S.C. Ports saw an uptick in Asian imports in July, pointing to a positive economic trend.