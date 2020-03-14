S.C. Ports reports strong cargo volumes in Feb.

CHARLESTON -- S.C. Ports Authority saw steady container volumes in early 2020 and recorded the highest February ever for both cargo volumes and rail moves at inland ports.

S.C. Ports moved 197,214 twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) across the Wando Welch and North Charleston container terminals in February. SCPA has handled nearly 1.64 million TEUs thus far in fiscal year 2020, from July through February, a 4% increase from the same time a year ago.

As measured by the total number of boxes handled, SCPA moved 110,927 pier containers in February. The Port has handled 924,526 pier containers in fiscal year 2020.

Loaded export TEUs were up nearly 20% and loaded import TEUs were up about 14% over last February, both of which are record levels for that month.

Vehicle volumes are up 26% year-over-year with a total of 149,340 vehicles handled thus far in fiscal year 2020. The Port moved 18,156 vehicles at Columbus Street Terminal in February.

S.C. Ports handled 468,319 pier tons of breakbulk in fiscal year 2020, up 22% year-over-year. The Port has handled 206,050 cruise passengers thus far in fiscal year 2020.