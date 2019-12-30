COLUMBIA -- South Carolina Realtors's November 2019 market report shows an increase in new listings and prices and a decrease in pending sales.
New listings were up 3% to 8,014 compared to last year, while pending sales decreased 4% to 5,674. Homeowners have less to choose from with an inventory drop of 1% to 29,768 units.
The report also reveals that sellers continue to have an advantage with a median sales price increase of almost 88% to $214,900.
Days on market decreased by almost 6% to 83 days.
And monthly supply of inventory was down almost 5% to 3.9 months, indicating that demand increased relative to supply.
"The market continues to be competitive throughout the holiday season," SCR CEO Nick Kremydas said.
In the Southern Midlands region, which includes T&D Region counties, home sales were up 10% in November 2019 compared to November the year before.
The average sale price of $135,000 was 10.7% higher than the $122,000 in November 2018.
Average days on the market locally were 216, a 17.4% longer time than the 184 days the year before.
South Carolina Realtors, the largest professional trade association in the state, serves as the voice of real estate for more than 23,000 members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. Realtor is a registered trademark that identifies a professional in real estate who subscribes to a strict code of ethics as a member of SCR and the National Association of Realtors.
