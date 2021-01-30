S.C. homes sales set record in 2020 despite pandemic

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina Realtors released December 2020 statewide real estate market data showing a record-breaking year despite the pandemic.

"Because SCR fought for real estate to be deemed an essential service, Realtors were able to continue to work for homeowners throughout an unprecedented time," said Morris Lyles, SCR 2021 president and Realtor at ERA Wilder in Columbia.

Realtors closed out December with a 20% increase in closed sales, an increase in median sales price of 13%, and 40% less inventory compared to December 2019.

In examining the annual market report, pending sales increased 5%, finishing 2020 at 104,998. Closed sales were up 2.4% to end the year at 101,500. Hilton Head, Beaufort, Charleston, Greenwood and Aiken led the state in closed sales.

“101,500. That number represents the total of closed transactions for 2020. That's the highest ever recorded for South Carolina,” SCR CEO Nick Kremydas said.

Comparing 2020 to the prior year, the number of homes available for sale was lower by 36.8%. There were 16,840 active listings at the end of 2020. New listings decreased by 6% to finish the year at 118,667.