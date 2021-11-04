S.C. employer tax rate cuts announced

• Not require any solvency surcharge due to the sufficiently high trust fund balance

• Maintain a balance that ensures the state could withstand another economic contraction.

“We are excited to announce stable tax rates for the second year in a row coming out of one of the most challenging economic times in recent history,” said Ellzey. “Currently, 11 states have outstanding loan balances and five are still actively borrowing federal funds. California is currently accruing approximately $37 million in interest per month on the debt they owe to the federal government. Without the wise investment of CARES Act funds, South Carolina may have had to rebuild around $836 million between 2022 and 2025.”

“We are committed to helping employers and claimants. This is just one way we are able to do that. We are also focused on supporting a thriving workforce, by encouraging businesses and citizens to reach out to us regarding employment opportunities,” continued Ellzey. “We are entering into partnerships with businesses to develop specific plans for them to obtain job applicants for their open positions. We will work with any business, regardless of how large or how small.”