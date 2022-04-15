S.C. DEW launches jobs portal for veterans

COLUMBIA -- The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) has launched its SC Works Veterans Portal, which is a one-stop directory for South Carolina’s veterans to be able to search for jobs, locate nearby SC Works centers for resume and networking assistance, learn about training and education opportunities and take advantage of a myriad of resources on their job-seeking journey.

The Veterans Portal, available at veterans.scworks.org, is a user-friendly and helpful platform that makes it easier for veterans to transition into civilian life. Veterans will also surely benefit from the search engine that allows them to look for work based on keyword, location, and military occupation code to filter which military skills are directly transferable to certain civilian jobs.

“We are deeply grateful for our veterans and what they have sacrificed to ensure our nation’s safety, and this Veterans Portal is simply one way for us to better enrich their lives by offering resources and services that help them succeed in this new phase of their careers,” Executive Director Dan Ellzey said. “This portal connects veteran jobseekers with employers in high-demand industries, and also allows South Carolina businesses the ability to post jobs, find resumes, and support veterans proactively.”

Not only can employers recruit candidates with military experience by taking advantage of the new Veterans Portal, but veterans themselves have the easy-to-use tools to engage with employers directly through finding veteran-focused hiring events and visiting the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing (HIRE) Vets Program section of the portal, which highlights employers in the state renowned for hiring veterans and offering them professional development opportunities.

“That is another aspect of the Veterans Portal that we are very proud of,” Ellzey said. “If a veteran desires to search for work in which their talents and prior experiences in any of the five branches of the armed services make them a prime candidate for, then those civilian jobs are accessible through the portal and easy to find. However, if a veteran wants to start anew and look up training and employment opportunities for a brand-new career path, then they are also fully supported in those efforts and can participate in free programs and services that enable them to do just that. With the steadfast assistance of our agency and SC Works, absolutely no veteran is alone in finding work and achieving their professional goals in South Carolina.”

Veterans who already have an SC Works Online Services (SCWOS) account can use those same login credentials on this new Veterans Portal. The portal also helps veterans find their nearest SC Works Center, where they can access the free services offered by SC Works in-person and talk with professionals at the locations who specialize in assisting veterans. We strongly encourage all veteran jobseekers and employers interested in hiring our state’s veterans to take advantage of veterans.scworks.org.

