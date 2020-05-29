S.C. coronavirus-related tax relief due dates approaching

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

As part of the tax relief offered by the SCDOR, certain tax returns and payments originally due April 1 are now due June 1, 2020. This includes South Carolina Sales and Use Tax, Admissions Tax, Withholding Tax, and other taxes administered by the SCDOR. Penalty and interest will not be charged if payment is made by June 1. The SCDOR automatically applied this tax relief to all applicable returns and payments; you did not need to take additional action to receive this tax relief.