S.C. commerce secretary pledges transparency

There have been some bumps. After Lightsey's nomination, a number of lawmakers said they wanted Commerce to be more transparent about incentives promised to prospective businesses, and proactive in seeking broad recruitment policies, rather than retroactive incentives tailored to specific companies.

As for that critique, Lightsey said he favors transparency with public money on principle, but argued that the state's competitive edge may lie in keeping some of those incentive details under wraps.

"The public is entitled to know how its money is being used," Lightsey told AP. "On the other hand, it is in the best interest of the public that South Carolina can be competitive, to create as many jobs as we can in the state."

Last year, a Legislative Audit Council report found little transparency or accountability in Commerce's practice of using tax incentives to lure companies to the state, and noted that the agency "does not conduct any fiscal impact analyses after the initial cost-benefit analysis performed prior to an award to determine if the projects were successful."