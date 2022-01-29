S.C. Commerce Office of Innovation announces grant awards

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Department of Commerce Office of Innovation announced its 2022 Relentless Challenge grant recipients, totaling $473,000 granted to 10 organizations around the state.

With the mission of progressing and supporting technology-based economic development projects, commercialization of new ideas and the next generation of industry-leading companies, the Relentless Challenge grant series targets strategic investments in localized initiatives.

“South Carolina is home to a unique and budding entrepreneurial spirit, one in which we are excited to continue to invest. Our state’s knowledge economy and start-up culture play an integral part in diversifying our innovation economy, helping recruit and retain high-tech projects,” Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III said. “Congratulations to each of the grant recipients, and we’re excited to see what they will accomplish and how they help continue to set South Carolina apart.”

Since 2013, the S.C. Commerce Office of Innovation has awarded more than $7.5 million in local innovation projects to 52 organizations. Available grant funds that are uncommitted in any grant cycle are carried forward for future innovation projects, such as the newly announced Palmetto Venture Fellowship program.

Relentless Challenge 2022 grant recipient projects are due to commence the first quarter of this year. The 10 recipient projects are:

Advanced Technology International (ATI) – Expanding S.C. Underrepresented Minorities Footprint in the Cyber Security and Computer Science Workforce

Beaufort Digital Corridor (BDC) – Mobile Game Accelerator

Benedict College - Burroughs Enterprise, Startup, and Technology (B.E.S.T.) Innovation Lab

The Hill Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Furman University – GVL Starts 2.0

Increasing H.O.P.E. – IHOPE Accelerator Pilot Program

MUSC Zucker Institute for Applied Neurosciences – Inspire, Innovate, Commercialize (I2C)

NEXT Upstate – NEXT Events Buildout and Extension of Access to Capital

Rock Hill Economic Development Corporation – Rock Hill Venture Mentoring System (VMS) – Office Hours Expansion

Ten at the Top (TATT) – Connecting the Disconnected: Connecting Rural Innovators to the Innovation Ecosystem

McNair Institute for Entrepreneurism and Free Enterprise at the University of South Carolina – Intra-Campus Alliance to Advance Entrepreneurism

The Relentless Challenge grant series mirrors the overarching goals of Innovation Insights, a vision-document published by the Office of Innovation providing insights and growth opportunities directly from the business community and its supporters. Organizations are strongly encouraged to reference the document when considering proposals.

