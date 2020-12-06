S.C. Chamber calls for passage of hate crimes bill

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce delivered a letter to the General Assembly and the Governor calling upon them to pass and sign into law a comprehensive bill against hate crimes in South Carolina in January.

The letter, signed by over 80 small and large businesses throughout South Carolina, stated that it is critical for the Palmetto State to join the 47 other states around the nation who have passed such legislation and show that S.C. is not a place that condones crimes motivated by hate.

Currently, only South Carolina, Arkansas and Wyoming do not have some type of hate crimes law on the books. S.C.’s neighbor directly to the south, Georgia, passed a hate crimes law earlier this year.

In July, S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas formed a special committee, the House Equitable Justice System and Law Enforcement Reform Committee. Its Criminal Statutory Review Subcommittee, chaired by Rep. Beth Bernstein, has considered the issue of hate crimes legislation at several of its meetings over the last few months.