S.C. aerospace industry has growing impact

“South Carolina continues to be a top aerospace state, and the impact of aerospace within our state continues to grow,” said Susie Shannon, president and CEO of the S.C. Council on Competitiveness. “The success of our aerospace sector is a testament to the infrastructure, education and workforce training programs as well as logistics and technology sectors that are all working together to support the manufacture of aircraft.”

The study does not capture the effects that COVID-19 has had on the aerospace industry in 2020, though it does show the growth in sub sectors of the supply chain, giving the aerospace cluster insights on how best to help diversification to enable efficient recovery.

"This study gives us a good baseline to understand where the aerospace industry is and how we got here,” SC Aerospace Director Stephen Astemborski said. “We have a diverse base of both military aviation and commercial manufacturing and services. Now, it's time for us to come up with the plan to further strengthen those businesses that are here, and attract the parts of the industry that haven't yet arrived."

The study can be viewed at www.scaerospace.com.

