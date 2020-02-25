Rockland Industries closing to come within 14 days

Foster urged unity in the face of the news.

“I need you, Bamberg, to help us pull together, as we always do, to bring our community out of this. We have faced some big challenges in the past, and I pray we will overcome this latest blow and find new solutions to move forward.”

“This is disturbing news. The closing of Rockland will have a major impact on Bamberg County,” County Council Chairwoman Sharon Hammond said. “Rockland has been a part of the Bamberg County community for decades. We know the people who work there, they are our family, neighbors, church members, classmates, best friends and people we care about.

“Rockland is part of Bamberg’s legacy.To close the doors will be devastating to our community. We want to support our neighbors any way we can. I pray for those who will lose their jobs that they will sustain until other business opportunities come to Bamberg,” Hammond said.

The closing comes as surprise as seven months ago the company announced it was hiring more than a dozen employees as part of a product line expansion.

During that announcement, Berman praised Bamberg as a "great location" and said the company was "proud of our workforce here."