Rockland Industries closing to come within 14 days

BAMBERG -- Bamberg County's largest employer is shutting its doors after 57 years of manufacturing operations.
Textile manufacturer Rockland Industries is closing the doors of its Calhoun Street plant within 14 days. The closure is resulting in the loss of 133 jobs.
"The announcement by Rockland Industries that 133 jobs will be lost is a blow to our rural community, but it is a consequence of global competition beyond our control locally," Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, said in a press release Tuesday. "President Trump’s 'America First' economic policy of increasing tariffs on imports from China and other countries contributed to over 130 of our very own losing their job."
Bamberg said the company was producing products that were shipped to more than 140 countries.
"It is my understanding that the company has been contending with tariff issues and other global conditions that were putting a strain on its bottom line even though the facility was producing quite well," Bamberg said. "The proper state services have been called in to assist Rockland employees in filing for unemployment and seeking other jobs."
A call placed to Rockland Industries headquarters in Maryland to speak with company President Mark Berman was not returned Tuesday. An employee who answered the phone said Berman was in a meeting and that a message would be left with him.
A call and email placed to the Bamberg County plant's Human Resources Director Karon Boatwright Tuesday were not returned.
Rockland has touted itself as the world's largest producer of coated blackout window covering fabrics, including decorative blackout drapery fabrics and blackout drapery lining fabrics used in hotels internationally.
Consumers can buy Rockland products at Walmart, Joann Fabrics, Hobby Lobby, in their retail stores and online, and at Amazon.com and Fabrics.com, as well as many other dot-coms.
"We are saddened by the news that Rockland Industries, a company that has invested in Bamberg and provided jobs for generations over the last 57 years, has notified their 133 employees that they are halting operations," Southern Carolina Economic Development Alliance Vice President of Marketing Kay Maxwell said. "We have been in direct contact with the owner of the company, as well as the local leadership, to offer our assistance in any way that we can.
"It is the company’s decision to curtail the business at this time, but owner Mark Berman is pursuing alternatives for the Bamberg facility because of his love for the Bamberg community and his respect for his employees," Maxwell said. "The company has been dealing with international issues, due, in part, to ongoing negotiations related to tariffs and other global pressures."
The state authorities have been notified and are providing assistance to the employees in filing for unemployment, preparing resumes and securing other employment.
"We will be working with the company and with the appropriate state and local resources to offset this closure," Maxwell said.
Bamberg also promised his support to employees.
"As state representative, I will be working with other leaders in the region to help find jobs and assistance for these employees, where our county now has the lowest unemployment we have had in 20 years," he said. "With a tighter labor market, there are many companies in our area seeking experienced production workers, so we are hopeful for placement of these displaced workers."
You have free articles remaining.
“Rockland is a company that has been here for more than 50 years,” Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster said. “The jobs they have provided have taken care of many families over the years, so it is upsetting to be losing the 133 jobs they currently provide.”
Foster said, “Rockland has been good to Bamberg, and Bamberg has been good to Rockland. We are proud of the work our people have done here for generations. The company has stated that global trade issues, including tariff negotiations, played a part in their decision to stop operations. In the meantime, the workforce agencies will be helping Rockland’s employees find other jobs.”
Foster urged unity in the face of the news.
“I need you, Bamberg, to help us pull together, as we always do, to bring our community out of this. We have faced some big challenges in the past, and I pray we will overcome this latest blow and find new solutions to move forward.”
“This is disturbing news. The closing of Rockland will have a major impact on Bamberg County,” County Council Chairwoman Sharon Hammond said. “Rockland has been a part of the Bamberg County community for decades. We know the people who work there, they are our family, neighbors, church members, classmates, best friends and people we care about.
“Rockland is part of Bamberg’s legacy.To close the doors will be devastating to our community. We want to support our neighbors any way we can. I pray for those who will lose their jobs that they will sustain until other business opportunities come to Bamberg,” Hammond said.
The closing comes as surprise as seven months ago the company announced it was hiring more than a dozen employees as part of a product line expansion.
During that announcement, Berman praised Bamberg as a "great location" and said the company was "proud of our workforce here."
At the time, Berman noted that since the company's 2017 expansion it continued to seek "those who want to join a growing company with room for career advancement."
Last year's investment was one of many Rockland made in Bamberg over the years.
In September 2018, the company announced it was investing $10 million and creating 15 new jobs.
About 11 years ago, Rockland consolidated its operations to Bamberg County and promised an investment of $800,000 and the creation of 30 new jobs.
The closure in a county that frequently has among the highest unemployment rates in the state.
In November, bourbon barrel manufacturer Black Water Barrels LLC closed, saying the move was temporary.
Masonite International Corporation closed its doors last summer. A New Jersey maker of bedding and home products -- Pegasus Home Fashions -- announced in November 2019 it would open its first Southeast manufacturing facility in the former Masonite plant.
Rockland was founded as Rockland Bleach and Dye Works in 1832 by three brothers in present-day Baltimore.
Rockland Bleach and Dye Works produced premier cotton and Irish woolens used all over the United States. The company's signature textile brand is Roc-lon. Today, extensive Research and Development efforts have created innovative, functional, and unique products for residential and commercial use.
The Bamberg plant was the company's only manufacturing facility.
Rockland arrived in Bamberg in November 1963 when it purchased the Bamberg Textile Mill, formerly Bamberg Cotton Mill. The mill was principal to the town's well being from 1892 to 1969.
On Nov. 15, 1963, the mill, located on Lower Main Street, was purchased by Rockland.
The economics of running the weaving operation eventually forced Rockland to close the business, but the company had already constructed Rockland-Bamberg Industries, a textile finishing plant adjacent to the mill.
Contact the writer: gzaleski@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5551. Check out Zaleski on Twitter at @ZaleskiTD.