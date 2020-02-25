RMC names new VP of physician practice operations

Sabrina Robinson will join the Regional Medical Center as vice president of physician practice operations.

Robinson brings to the health system more than 20 years of expertise and business acumen related to the development and management of physician practice operations.

“Sabrina is a very driven and passionate leader who has a distinctive ability to utilize her experience as a former controller to ensure the financial viability and long-term sustainability of acute-care operations and programs,” said RMC Chief Operating Officer Nicole Hendricks. “We are excited to see how her talents can be integrated to enhance the operational efficiencies of our physician practices and programs."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reporting directly to Hendricks, Robinson will be responsible for directing the coordination and integration of RMC’s employed physicians, Edisto Regional Health Services physician practices and other hospital-based physicians.

Her duties will also include implementing organization-wide performance measures; evaluating operational efficiencies; identifying opportunities for improvement; planning service line projects and initiatives and overseeing all physician recruitment activities.