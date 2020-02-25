RMC names new VP of physician practice operations

Sabrina Robinson will join the Regional Medical Center as vice president of physician practice operations.
Robinson brings to the health system more than 20 years of expertise and business acumen related to the development and management of physician practice operations.
“Sabrina is a very driven and passionate leader who has a distinctive ability to utilize her experience as a former controller to ensure the financial viability and long-term sustainability of acute-care operations and programs,” said RMC Chief Operating Officer Nicole Hendricks. “We are excited to see how her talents can be integrated to enhance the operational efficiencies of our physician practices and programs."
Reporting directly to Hendricks, Robinson will be responsible for directing the coordination and integration of RMC’s employed physicians, Edisto Regional Health Services physician practices and other hospital-based physicians.
Her duties will also include implementing organization-wide performance measures; evaluating operational efficiencies; identifying opportunities for improvement; planning service line projects and initiatives and overseeing all physician recruitment activities.
“I am very proud of my Puerto Rican heritage and believe that diversity and inclusion has to start at the top,” Robinson said. “I am excited to be joining a leadership team that represents the medical center’s diverse workforce and patient population. My goal is to continue doing the necessary work to assure our patients receive high quality, patient and family-centered care.”
Robinson joins RMC from Advent Health Medical Group, where she served as the market physician practice administrator responsible for overseeing the operations for a 40-provider, multispecialty medical group with 22 locations in Polk County, Florida. Prior to that, she served as a practice manager for CBIZ Medical Management Professionals in Orlando, Fla.
Robinson earned a master of business administration in health care administration and management from Florida Southern College and a bachelor of arts in accounting from the University of Phoenix. She is a certified medical practice executive with the American College of Medical Practice Executives.