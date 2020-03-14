RMC names assistant VP with focus on maximizing revenue

The Regional Medical Center announced that Willie P. Brown will join RMC as its new assistant vice president of revenue cycle.

Brown brings to the medical center more than 15 years of advanced expertise in fiscal development related to revenue growth, administration efficiency and health care billing.

“Willie is a progressive leader who has established a reputation for using financial and clinical data to develop and track key performance indicators aligned to improve the financial health of a hospital,” RMC Chief Financial Officer Liza Porterfield said. “He joins the health system during a time when reducing overall costs and improving patient satisfaction and outcomes is the highest priority. We are looking forward to utilizing his expertise and knowledge to assure we are efficiently performing the tasks needed for fast, accurate reimbursements.”

Brown will be responsible for leading the day-to-day operations of the department as well as developing and implementing systematic approaches that will maximize revenue and cash flow. He will support RMC’s strategic direction with ongoing quality improvement practices within RMC’s revenue cycle. He will also oversee medical records, patient access, payer contracting and hospital billing.

