RMC is 'there and ready and safe'

We don’t always know how fortunate we are until we need something and we find out we have it.
We are fortunate we have the Regional Medical Center — fortunate when we need its services and fortunate when we don’t. We are especially fortunate during this global pandemic for the resources we have locally.
Whether or not you have personally needed RMC since the advent of the COVID-19 crisis, you can be confident that it is there and ready — and safe.
Thursday a panel of physicians, staff and administrators addressed an array of topics related to RMC and the pandemic. Topics ranged from safety and screenings and cleaning protocols to the public’s perception of the virus and their personal health care to the facts and figures associated with the virus locally.
Here are some key points from the discussion:
• The hospital and doctors’ offices are safe due to actions taken including extensive cleaning protocols, screenings, limiting visitors, providing masks, isolation of positive patients in negative-pressure areas.
• There have been no known cases of COVID-19 infections locally related to health care.
• Hesitation to seek health care unrelated to COVID-19 could have led to more severe symptoms; the public should be assured that seeking health care is safe.
• Elective procedures were suspended from mid-March to mid-April based on CDC guidelines and personal protective equipment monitoring, but these procedures have resumed.
• Telehealth has provided health care and will be prominent continuing into the future. The paradigm shifted in a short period of time; in some cases virtual visits have accounted for as much as 80% of doctor-patient communication.
• People have learned to live in and adapt to the COVID-19 real world. A positive byproduct may be fewer cases of other infectious diseases over the near future.
• Environmental services personnel are the shining stars, according to one physician.
• Change is coming: While the extent of future changes is unknown until testing is performed on a massive scale, infection-control measures will be with us for a long time.
• Part of the healing process is having family; RMC has resumed visitation but limiting to one visitor per patient at the time.
• RMC works in conjunction with the S.C. Hospital Association where all hospitals are aligned in communication.
• The numbers: RMC has performed 1,051 tests; 112 tests in primary care; 95 positives among 83 individuals (some had more than one test); 21 patients hospitalized; one death.
• In the early days, RMC “triaged” the virus while so much was still unknown. They “took care of the sick first” and never ran out of tests at the hospital.
• Based on increased testing availability, RMC now is starting community testing; up until this past week, tests were performed among those at the hospital.
• It is not known if this area has reached its coronavirus peak; access to more testing will likely change the numbers.
• Addressing the enormous fear among the public, the message is, “We will take care of you; it is safe to go to a physician’s office.”
• Mental health professionals have seen effects from COVID-19 and are treating as post trauma.
• While it is unknown if there will be a second wave of COVID-19, two points were made: maintain your personal health by not being fearful of seeking health care and the hospital’s obligation is to provide for public health until it is known how to fight the virus during the long term.
• The final piece of advice offered: “Wash your hands, say your prayers; Jesus and germs are everywhere.”
T&D Publisher Cathy Hughes can be reached at chughes@timesanddemocrat.com and 803-533-5535.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.