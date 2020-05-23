RMC is 'there and ready and safe'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We don’t always know how fortunate we are until we need something and we find out we have it.

We are fortunate we have the Regional Medical Center — fortunate when we need its services and fortunate when we don’t. We are especially fortunate during this global pandemic for the resources we have locally.

Whether or not you have personally needed RMC since the advent of the COVID-19 crisis, you can be confident that it is there and ready — and safe.

Thursday a panel of physicians, staff and administrators addressed an array of topics related to RMC and the pandemic. Topics ranged from safety and screenings and cleaning protocols to the public’s perception of the virus and their personal health care to the facts and figures associated with the virus locally.

Here are some key points from the discussion:

• The hospital and doctors’ offices are safe due to actions taken including extensive cleaning protocols, screenings, limiting visitors, providing masks, isolation of positive patients in negative-pressure areas.

• There have been no known cases of COVID-19 infections locally related to health care.