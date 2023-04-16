The Orangeburg County Planning Commission rejected the rezoning of more than 251 acres on Riverbank Drive from forest agricultural to residential general for what a trio of developers had proposed for an upscale housing development.

Gregory Yakubov, one of three partners who run Three Pillar Management LLC, was on hand during the more than two-hour-long meeting to tout the benefits of rezoning the property at 2798 Riverbank Drive. There were also several members from the neighboring communities, some of whom carried signs with the message, “Stop the Rezone of Caw Caw Farm.”

Before a packed house, the commission ultimately voted to reject the rezoning, with Commission Chairman James Albergotti abstaining from the vote and discussion on the matter because he is an adjoining landowner.

Voting against the rezoning were Commission Vice Chairman William Ray and members Kenneth Cudjoe Sr., Wilmont Berry, Virginia Townsend and Antron Williams, who participated in the meeting virtually. Commission member Beverly J. Parler-Rice was absent.

Orangeburg County Council will now receive the commission’s recommendation and make a final decision on the matter at a future meeting.

Cudjoe said he is concerned the homes would ultimately be unaffordable and make the project unfeasible for Orangeburg.

“Traffic can be controlled, but a $700,000 house cannot be afforded. It just can’t. I’m just giving my thought. ... Change is hard, but the reality needs to be looked at. Nothing worth having comes easy, but this just, I don’t know. My concern is affordability,” Cudjoe said.

Following the meeting, Yakubov issued a statement that while the company didn't get the results it had hoped for, they respect individuals' rights to express their opinions.

"As the transcript will show, there were some claims levied against us that had no basis in fact. Having the opportunity to publicly dispel these rumors and innuendos will ultimately have a positive impact on the project.

"Based on the conversations that we had with members of the audience as well as the significant calls we have received, we believe the sentiment towards the project has literally changed overnight," he said.

"While we wish the outcome had been more favorable, it actually may have been a blessing as it allowed us to demonstrate a more accurate overview of what we are trying to do," Yakubov said.

As for Orangeburg County Council, he further stated, "We believe the Council will see the benefit of this development and will vote to change the zoning classification in our favor. We believe Orangeburg to be deserving of this level of neighborhood, and we are committed to seeing it come to fruition."

During the commission meeting, Orangeburg County Planning Director Amanda Sievers said she has received more than 26 emailed and written statements in opposition to the project, along with a petition with more than 75 signatures from residents of the Dove Point-Woodlands community. She said she also received an opposition statement from the Riverside Plantation Homeowners Association, which was coupled with an online petition with more than 200 signatures.

Yakubov said his company is incorrectly being confused with Three Pillar Communities LLC, a California company that he said specializes only in manufactured housing development.

“Unfortunately, we have the same name, but (Three Pillar Management LLC) was completely created for the fact of developing upscale development in Orangeburg, South Carolina, and other areas,” he said.

“Orangeburg has been left behind in many areas that fall under the phrase quality of life. Specifically, residential development has lacked woefully behind other communities in the state. Fifty percent of homes in Orangeburg were built 50 or more years ago,” Yakubov said.

He said Riverbank Estates would be a gated upscale community with custom-built homes and resident amenities like nature trails, a clubhouse with a gym, pool and tennis and pickleball courts, noting that play areas for children and the ability to patronize the growing retail establishments planned for the North Road were also included.

The homes are not to be manufactured or mobile homes, but state-of-the-art single-family homes starting between $450,000 and $500,000 and townhouses with a starting price between $325,000 and $350,000, Yakubov said.

“These are just the starting prices. We believe this will encourage professionals who work here, but who have previously chosen to live in other areas. ... This is vital in helping Orangeburg capture the nearly $200 million retail dollars lost annually to Columbia, Charleston, Aiken and other counties.

“It will increase real estate tax base, which will significantly help the area and overall contribute to the improvement of the county’s infrastructure. This new community will help neighboring retail establishments provide support services for new residents,” he said, along with providing opportunities for small business entrepreneurs who want to open up service businesses.

“The property will have natural areas to be enjoyed by the residents,” he said, noting that the nearly 100 acres of wetlands will not be developed to preserve the area’s natural beauty and comply with wetland regulations.

“Our multi-unit phase will be as upscale as the single-family home development. ... We’ve tried to reach out to folks in the community via our broker, via our attorney. Nobody wanted to speak to us directly, but rather put out false information out there about who we are,” he said.

“We’re being labeled as Russians, as Chinese-backed capital ... We are not Russians. We take great offense to that,” Yakubov said.

He said Orangeburg is positioned well for future growth.

“We think that there’s a huge opportunity not only for us as developers, but also to bring people who actually leave this place because people make money in Orangeburg, but they also leave Orangeburg. It starts from urgent care centers all the way to the housing. There is no industry without housing,” Yakubov said.

“Yes, we do plan on building manufactured housing on (U.S. Highway) 301 and other areas, but we also plan on building upscale residential development in areas such as Riverbank Drive,” he said.

He presented a slideshow showing the type of entrances, roads, clubhouses and houses that they envisioned for the development, but many residents expressed their concern about crime, noise and the potential for decreased property home values.

Salley Zaleski of 723 Dove Point Drive said development would disturb the area’s natural habitat, as well as destroy the neighborhood’s “quiet and secluded charm.”

“The development should not be allowed to proceed. ... Additional homes will increase the amount of traffic in the area, creating additional hazards for motorists and pedestrians who enjoy walking, running or cycling on Riverbank Drive,” Zaleski said.

“The increase in residential developments leads to an increase in crime and the use of public resources. This in turn leads to an increase in property taxes. ... What does ‘upscale’ mean? Will the houses be affordable for residents living in Orangeburg? Upscale houses and affordability do not go together,” she said, noting that residents were also concerned about how the residential development “will lower property values.”

Zaleski said the population of Orangeburg has also been projected to decrease by 2035, and the project is not “consistent with the financial demographic of the county.”

She also questioned if the project could even be completed with the rising costs of materials.

“What is their contingency plan if the already-shaky economy drops and they can’t complete the project? Are we going to be left with a destroyed and barren wasteland? We have already seen that happen in other projects here in Orangeburg,” she said.

Josh Nexsen of 925 Summer Creek Drive is treasurer of the Riverside Plantation Homeowners Association, which filed an opposition statement with the county.

“Rezoning considerations have not been met. I get that you might not have to have a conceptual plan, or a traffic study, or an environmental impact study, or any of the other things, (but) they are absolutely necessary for the planning commission to approve a rezoning request,” Nixon said.

“It’d be a good thing to have a good plan. ... That land falls from North Road to the Edisto River Basin to the lower Caw Caw Swamp. No kind of impacts have been done on that. The existing home market in Orangeburg, There’s not a single $700,000 home for sale right now in Orangeburg,” Nixon said. “Without a concrete plan, you could put anything there.”

David Thornburg of 754 Dove Point Drive said, “He (Yakubov) is talking about bringing executives in. No offense to anybody, but executives usually don’t make things better for a community. ... Locals aren’t going to be able to buy into this. It’s going to be everybody from the outside coming in. We don’t know what they’re bringing with them.”

Claudette Witcher of 717 Dove Point Drive said, “With the advent of the baseball field that’s over off North Road, things have changed already. ... I can see where it’s going to be worse when we build more homes right behind our house.

"I’m just not for it. I think the prices of these houses are going to be too much based on the prices of the houses that are around us ... to draw people to the houses. You build stuff when you have a population that’s going to buy it.”

Hardeep Judge of 936 Summer Creek Drive said, “We have no protection from that whole area being nothing but apartment buildings. Once you rezone it residential general, we’re stuck. ...

“The reason why you cannot sell $700,000 homes in Orangeburg? Yes, the money, what people make, but executives don’t want to stay here because of the school system. Let’s be honest. ... I’m opposed to this because the plan isn’t there.”

Merle Buck of 1578 Riverbank Drive said, “We live on the other end of where this projected area is, but we have a definite problem with traffic on Riverbank Drive. ... The traffic is constant coming from Riverbank. So if this proceeds, then we’re going to have even more of a traffic problem.”

Yakubov said concerns about crime and traffic are unwarranted.

“Traffic is going to come regardless of how you look at it. Obviously a traffic study will be done to decide and work with DOT, but it is an arterial road. It can support that traffic. ... There’s about 100 acres of wetlands. We’re working with the Army Corps of Engineers (on that). Noise comes because it’s there. It’s not going to be away,” he said.

Other rezoning requests

In other business, the commission rejected a rezoning request from ANDSCO Services LLC to rezone property at 1640 John Wesley Drive in Orangeburg from single-family residential development to commercial general for a small auto dealership. It was the site of the former Corbett’s Radiator, a repair shop.

Voting against the rezoning were Ray, Berry, Albergotti and Williams. Voting in favor were Cudjoe and Townsend.

“Commercial zoning opens up this piece of property to multiple uses that would possibly be offensive to the neighborhood,” Albergotti said.

ANDSCO Services LLC owner Andre Scott said he wants to open his business as part of his childhood dream to own a small auto dealership, but a group of community residents turned out to voice opposition to the project.

“My dealership has all the necessary tools and resources it needs to be successful. ... I have built great relationships with the neighbors that I have come in contact with. I’m looking to bring additional value and revenue to the county of Orangeburg,” Scott said.

“When we acquired this property, I already did my due diligence and research. I knew the community didn’t want to have a gas station there, or anything too commercialized there,” he said.

Patricia Blume of 1717 John Wesley Drive said, “We’re concerned about the traffic because we do get the traffic coming from Columbia Road. It’s like a quick way to get to Riley Street and all those other streets behind us. ... We feel like if a car dealership comes here ... it’s going to create more traffic. John Wesley is so quiet you can hear the grass growing.”

Anthony Gaskin of 1790 John Wesley Drive said he also doesn't want the neighborhood’s quietness disturbed and is concerned about traffic, including its impact on children who walk to nearby Marshall Elementary School.

“They would be encountered by traffic at the end of the school day. Columbia Road is already busy without a business. ... And what stops the owner from putting up a gas station once it’s rezoned? ... That’s a perfect location for a gas station, but then again it's not a perfect location,” he said.

Charles Smoak of 2395 Columbia Road said he doesn’t want to see a gas station.

“I don’t really want a red dot store, I don’t want a 7-11-type store ... and I don’t want a gas station that’s been mentioned. If any of those go in, I definitely want a fence along the back corner.

“I don’t totally object to everything that could go there, but I am opposed to certain select businesses going there. I know the county council will make the final decision. Anyhow, we would request that it be turned down,” Smoak said.

Jacob Moorer of 1774 John Wesley Drive said he also doesn’t want the quiet neighborhood disturbed.

“We love the environment, we love the community (and) we love the quietness of it. ... I’d like to keep that,” Moorer said.

In other matters, the commission approved a zoning request from Fitz and Deborah Cole to rezone property at 224 Roosevelt St. in Elloree from residential general to commercial general for a community center to have, for example, children’s dance lessons and community events.

Voting in favor were Ray, Cudjoe, Berry, Townsend and Williams. Albergotti voted in opposition.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that you fully intend to develop a dance facility there. We’re still talking about commercial general zoning, which allows 20,000, 30,000 different uses on the property. We have to take that into consideration,” Albergotti said.

Sievers said, “At tonight’s meeting, I did receive a petition from signed citizens in opposition. There were about 37 signatures from opposed citizens for this request. That was received tonight.”

Elloree resident Nichelle Cole, the daughter of the property owners and founder of the nonprofit Higher Heights Dance Company of Elloree, said the property would provide extracurricular activities for children.

“Elloree does not have a community center for the local residents, adults and especially for the children. They will be able to participate in creative activities such as dance, dancecise and music. One of the programs that will be housed at the community center is the Higher Heights Dance Company,” she said.

Berry asked if she had any plans to build a facility on the property.

“Actually we are in the beginning plans of figuring out what we’re going to put there,” Nichelle said.

Deborah said, “All she wants to do is utilize this property that we purchased 18 years ago to actually build something to bring to the community.”

Nichelle’s uncle, Santee resident Joe Hilliard, said he applauds his niece’s efforts and “the wonderful job” she does with children.

“It’s not a negative thing, it’s a positive thing,” Hilliard said.

Betty Haynes of 125 Live Oak Road in Elloree is in opposition.

“Down there where we live at, it’s a nice, quiet peaceful place, and we don’t want it disturbed. ... The building will start as one thing and then it’s going to equal out to something else,” Haynes said.

“We don’t want no dance hall. Our kids know how to dance in their own house," she said.

Fred and Treva Reynolds of 6735 Old Number Six Highway in Elloree are also in opposition to the project. Fred said while he supported dance, he is concerned about noise and trash.

“And where are you going to park the people that do come to this? On the street? There’s no parking available. It’s a two-lane street. ... We like the quietness of Elloree. We like the quietness of the county and the area," he said. “There is other things that could be there that may not be as lawful as we’d like.”

Treva said, “If these people want to initiate businesses, then accommodate some of the buildings that is already open.”

Nichelle said, “The gym has not been open since for like 10 years. ... Nothing is being opened for the kids. The kids are walking the streets.”

Other business

The commission approved road name requests for five new residential developments in the county.