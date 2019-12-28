AIKEN – The Savannah River Site’s Annual Site Environmental Report shows SRS continues to safely conduct its missions and maintains a record of environmental excellence.
The annual report summarizes SRS’s environmental data; environmental sustainability performance; compliance with DOE, federal and state regulations; remediation and surveillance monitoring programs; and provides detailed information regarding environmental conditions at SRS for the previous calendar year.
2018 highlights are:
- Pollution prevention and waste minimization — SRS recycled 58% (504 metric tons) of nonhazardous solid waste.
- Greenhouse gas reduction — SRS continued to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The site has reduced emissions by 78% since 2008.
- Transportation and fleet management — More than 98% of the current fleet of light-duty vehicles are hybrid, electric or vehicles that use E85 (ethanol) fuel.
- EMS audit — SRS had a successful external conformance audit and was declared to be in conformance with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14001:2015 standard.
“SRS strives to continually improve our environmental management system in accordance with our environmental policy,” said Angelia A. Holmes, DOE Savannah River Site deputy manager for infrastructure and environmental stewardship.
SRS has monitored environmental conditions since the site was built in the early 1950s and has prepared the annual report for more than five decades.
Each year, the management and operations contractor, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, collects more than 10,000 samples, on and off site, including in neighboring towns.
The samples include air, water, soil, food products, freshwater fish, seafood, wildlife and plants.
A condensed version of the ASER, referred to as the Summary Report, and the 2018 ASER are available online at: http://www.srs.gov/general/pubs/ERsum/index.html.
