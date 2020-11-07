REGIONAL REPORT: Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens in Orangeburg

Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens
Tidal Wave Auto Spa is open for business at 3543 St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg.
Tidal Wave has been washing cars since 2004 and the newest Orangeburg location brings the company total to 55 locations nationwide. The home office is headquartered in Thomaston, Georgia, from where staff supports all Tidal Wave operations across eight states.
Tidal Wave Auto Spa is ranked as one of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies on Inc. 5000’s 2020 list.
The newly constructed Orangeburg site features Tidal Wave’s signature aesthetic appeal and the newest technology in the industry.
Tidal Wave Auto Spa is home to the Ceramic Sea Gloss wash, a hydrophobic water repellency gloss that uses ceramic technology and works as a protectant leaving your car with an improved and longer-lasting shine.
In addition, Tidal Wave has received numerous civic awards for the appearance of its wash across all locations.
Giving back to the communities they call home is a core value for Tidal Wave Auto Spa.
Anderson named top producer
Hoover, AL – Lake Marion Realtor agent Kristie Anderson was named an Aqua Award winner for her outstanding sales performance at the seventh annual Lake Homes Realty National Agent Virtual Summit in October.
The Aqua Award is presented to Lake Homes Realty agents who close a minimum of $3.5 million and up to, but not including, $10 million in total transaction volume between Sept. 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2020.
The nation’s largest lake-focused real estate company, Hoover, Alabama-based Lake Homes Realty is currently licensed in 30 states and is growing rapidly into additional sates. The hybrid company is a traditional brokerage with an industry-leading online presence at www.LakeHomes.com, where visitors can shop lake real estate listings from anywhere in the world.
“Kristie is one of our company’s best ambassadors,” said company CEO Glenn S. Phillips. “Each year she continues to impress us with her hard work and dedication, and we are proud to present her with this award.”
