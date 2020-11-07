REGIONAL REPORT: Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens in Orangeburg

Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is open for business at 3543 St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg.

Tidal Wave has been washing cars since 2004 and the newest Orangeburg location brings the company total to 55 locations nationwide. The home office is headquartered in Thomaston, Georgia, from where staff supports all Tidal Wave operations across eight states.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is ranked as one of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies on Inc. 5000’s 2020 list.

The newly constructed Orangeburg site features Tidal Wave’s signature aesthetic appeal and the newest technology in the industry.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is home to the Ceramic Sea Gloss wash, a hydrophobic water repellency gloss that uses ceramic technology and works as a protectant leaving your car with an improved and longer-lasting shine.

In addition, Tidal Wave has received numerous civic awards for the appearance of its wash across all locations.

Giving back to the communities they call home is a core value for Tidal Wave Auto Spa.

