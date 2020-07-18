REGIONAL REPORT: S.C. busy for home buyers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

S.C. busy for home buyers

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina Realtors released its June 2020 market data reflecting continued constrained seller activity while buyers are increasingly active.

“During the shutdowns across the country and in South Carolina, many began to re-evaluate how and where they live. This mindset is a factor in driving the South Carolina real estate market," SCR President Owen Tyler said.

In comparing June 2020 to June 2019, pending sales increased 4.5% to 9,541. New listings were down almost 7.5% to 10,523. Inventory shrank 24% to 23,870 units, causing prices to move higher. The median sales price was up almost 8% to $242,000. Houses were on the market an average of 77 days. Months Supply of Inventory was down 23% to three months, indicating that demand increased relative to supply.

"Monthly indicators are steadily improving. When comparing June 2019 numbers to June 2020, we've had many instances of sales increases throughout the state. As we head into the summer months, it looks like South Carolina's real estate market will be as hot as the weather," SCR CEO Nick Kremydas said.

Chamber names top workplaces

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce announced the 2020 Best Places To Work in South Carolina.