REGIONAL REPORT: S.C. busy for home buyers

S.C. busy for home buyers
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina Realtors released its June 2020 market data reflecting continued constrained seller activity while buyers are increasingly active.
“During the shutdowns across the country and in South Carolina, many began to re-evaluate how and where they live. This mindset is a factor in driving the South Carolina real estate market," SCR President Owen Tyler said.
In comparing June 2020 to June 2019, pending sales increased 4.5% to 9,541. New listings were down almost 7.5% to 10,523. Inventory shrank 24% to 23,870 units, causing prices to move higher. The median sales price was up almost 8% to $242,000. Houses were on the market an average of 77 days. Months Supply of Inventory was down 23% to three months, indicating that demand increased relative to supply.
"Monthly indicators are steadily improving. When comparing June 2019 numbers to June 2020, we've had many instances of sales increases throughout the state. As we head into the summer months, it looks like South Carolina's real estate market will be as hot as the weather," SCR CEO Nick Kremydas said.
Chamber names top workplaces
COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce announced the 2020 Best Places To Work in South Carolina.
To identify the state’s top-notch employers, the chamber partnered with the publishers of SCBIZ and the Best Companies Group for the 15th consecutive year to conduct the state’s most thorough, comprehensive selection process.
This year, for the first time ever, rankings will be revealed at a virtual event ceremony on Aug. 21 at 3 p.m.
“Despite these challenging times for our world and for business, the companies on this list have shown an ongoing commitment to creating a positive work environment and valuing their workforce. Employees determine the success of an organization, and these companies put them first. The State Chamber is proud to recognize all of these great businesses and congratulate them as some of the best of the best in South Carolina,” said S.C. Chamber President and CEO Ted Pitts.
Among the best places to work in the Small/Medium Employer Category are C.F. Evans of Orangeburg and Central Electric Power Cooperative Inc.
South State Bank is recognized in the Large Employer Category.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.