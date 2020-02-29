REGIONAL REPORT: Real estate honorees, mall contest and more

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mall contest to benefit local groups

The Prince of Orange Mall announced the organizations participating in Color for a Cause, a live mural coloring contest and shopping event that raises funds and awareness for local causes.

During the event, each organization is provided a 6-foot mural and coloring supplies. Everyone has two hours to color their mural and shop on behalf of a cause. Patrons can shop anywhere in the mall and show their receipt in center court to earn a point for a participating cause. The mall donates $1 for each point earned and a $250 prize donation is awarded to the organization with the most points and the winning mural design as determined by local guest judges.

The event will be held at the Prince of Orange Mall on Tuesday, March 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. in support of I'm Possible Scholarship Fund, LaLa Land Academy, Lupus Support Group of Orangeburg, Orangeburg Area Boys & Girls Club and Orangeburg SPCA.

For more information visit wecolorforacause.com.

Simmons joins SouthernCarolina Alliance

outhernCarolina Alliance announced that Heather Simmons of Colleton County has joined the team as an executive assistant.