REGIONAL REPORT: Real estate honorees, mall contest and more

Carol Riley earns Pinnacle Award
Jeannine Kees, broker/owner of Century 21 The Moore Group, announced that Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized sales affiliate Carol Riley with the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award.
"The Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award is an integral part of our brand's commitment to excellence and recognizes Carol's dedication to making each and every client interaction a positive one," said Mike Miedler, chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate LLC.
The annual award is based on results from the Century 21 Quality Service Survey, which is e-mailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home.
To earn the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, an agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50% of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95% or better for two consecutive years.
"Carol provides their clients with knowledge and advice related to their real estate transaction and offers them confidence during what may be the most significant purchase of a lifetime," Kees said.
Riley will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the Century 21 Global Conference.
Mall contest to benefit local groups
The Prince of Orange Mall announced the organizations participating in Color for a Cause, a live mural coloring contest and shopping event that raises funds and awareness for local causes.
During the event, each organization is provided a 6-foot mural and coloring supplies. Everyone has two hours to color their mural and shop on behalf of a cause. Patrons can shop anywhere in the mall and show their receipt in center court to earn a point for a participating cause. The mall donates $1 for each point earned and a $250 prize donation is awarded to the organization with the most points and the winning mural design as determined by local guest judges.
The event will be held at the Prince of Orange Mall on Tuesday, March 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. in support of I'm Possible Scholarship Fund, LaLa Land Academy, Lupus Support Group of Orangeburg, Orangeburg Area Boys & Girls Club and Orangeburg SPCA.
For more information visit wecolorforacause.com.
Simmons joins SouthernCarolina Alliance
outhernCarolina Alliance announced that Heather Simmons of Colleton County has joined the team as an executive assistant.
A graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in journalism and mass communications, Simmons has a professional background that includes work in the real estate development sector, human resources and public relations for several personally owned companies.
The wife of the late Gene Simmons, Simmons and her two children, Mary Reeves and Forrest, reside in Walterboro. She enjoys hunting, fishing and all Gamecock-related sporting events in her free time.