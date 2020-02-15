REGIONAL REPORT: Husqvarna recognizes employees with 20-plus years

Tri-County Chamber Lunch and Learn
The Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a Lunch & Learn on Jan. 30 at the Depot in Holly Hill.
James McCutchen and Judah VanSyckel of McCutchen McClean LLC presented information on understanding the abandoned buildings tax credit, the Historic Preservation Tax Credit, and the opportunity zones of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.
Michelin named top tire manufacturer
GREENVILLE — Michelin has been ranked the top tire manufacturer and third by Fortune magazine among the “World’s Most Admired Companies” in the Motor Vehicle Parts category for 2020.
As a sustainable mobility company, Michelin continuously has improved the mobility of people and goods since 1889. As the top tire manufacturer on the list, Michelin is dedicated to providing a better way forward for its employees, customers and communities.
“At Michelin, we are passionate about bringing new solutions to the challenges of mobility, so that people everywhere ― from massive urban cities to smaller communities ― can experience the freedom of moving about affordably, efficiently and sustainably,” said Alexis Garcin, chairman and president, Michelin North America. “Michelin is grateful for this recognition from other business leaders in our industry, and thanks especially to the hard-working and innovative people of Michelin who contributed to the results.”
In the annual listing from Fortune, “World’s Most Admired Companies” are ranked based on an independent survey of executives, directors and analysts. Survey participants were asked to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.
S.C. exports sales set record
COLUMBIA -- For the 10th consecutive year, South Carolina set a record for total export sales in 2019.
Gov. Henry McMaster, the S.C. Department of Commerce and the S.C. Ports Authority announced that the state's 2019 export sales totaled $41.5 billion, according to data from the U.S. Department of Commerce. The figure represents a 19.7% increase over the 2018 total.
"South Carolina companies continue to produce top-quality products, and the world has taken notice," Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said. "Moving forward, we will continue to prioritize the growth of our international trade footprint and will encourage companies of all sizes to expand their reach into new markets overseas."
Strong ports volumes in January
CHARLESTON -- S.C. Ports Authority saw steady container volumes in January, with strong year-over-year increases in the vehicle, cruise and inland ports segments.
S.C. Ports moved 211,020 twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) across the Wando Welch and North Charleston container terminals in January — the highest January ever for TEU volumes. SCPA has handled 1.44 million TEUs thus far in fiscal year 2020, from July through January.
As measured by the total number of boxes handled, SCPA moved 118,943 pier containers in January for a total of 813,599 pier containers in fiscal year 2020.
Vehicle volumes are up 32% year-over-year with a total of 131,153 vehicles handled thus far in fiscal year 2020. The Port moved 15,546 vehicles at Columbus Street Terminal in January.
Cruise passengers are up 48% year-over-year with 179,792 passengers handled thus far in fiscal year 2020; much of that increase is attributed to Carnival’s new Sunshine ship, which accommodates more passengers without increasing the number of ships coming to Charleston. The Port handled 26,522 cruise passengers in January.