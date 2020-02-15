REGIONAL REPORT: Husqvarna recognizes employees with 20-plus years

Tri-County Chamber Lunch and Learn

The Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a Lunch & Learn on Jan. 30 at the Depot in Holly Hill.

James McCutchen and Judah VanSyckel of McCutchen McClean LLC presented information on understanding the abandoned buildings tax credit, the Historic Preservation Tax Credit, and the opportunity zones of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Michelin named top tire manufacturer

GREENVILLE — Michelin has been ranked the top tire manufacturer and third by Fortune magazine among the “World’s Most Admired Companies” in the Motor Vehicle Parts category for 2020.

As a sustainable mobility company, Michelin continuously has improved the mobility of people and goods since 1889. As the top tire manufacturer on the list, Michelin is dedicated to providing a better way forward for its employees, customers and communities.