Real estate developer gives back to SCSU for 125th year campaign

A member of the class of 1992, Roache said he hoped a meaningful gift would inspire others to do the same. He challenged his fellow alumni, the Orangeburg community and others in the Bulldog family to give to “Ready All to Do and Dare.”

“I know how meaningful the university is to the Orangeburg community,” he said.

“I know there are some alums out there who can do better than me, and I know some are out there who can at least do something. Let’s all get together and get our college going.

“There are so many of us who are successful. We were propelled by the foundation built here at South Carolina State,” Roache said.

Conyers and his wife, Agatha, who also is an S.C. State alumna, launched the “Ready All to Do and Dare” campaign with a $25,000 gift. At the time, they issued a similar challenge to their peers.

“I’d just like to thank Mr. Roache for his significant contribution that goes toward our 125th year campaign,” Conyers said. “This contribution means a lot to this university, and it means even more to the students that it will help.