Real estate developer gives back to SCSU for 125th year campaign

Alongside his Bulldog loyalty, South Carolina State University alumnus Martin Roache’s belief in Interim President Alexander Conyers prompted him to donate $12,500 recently to the university’s “Ready All to Do and Dare” fundraising campaign.
“I believe in President Conyers,” Roache said after hand delivering a check to Conyers. “I’ve known him since we went to school together and were in the same fraternity together. I know he is a real leader and a proven leader, and I also believe in what he is doing to take our college in the right direction.”
Roache’s gift amounts to $100 for every year S.C. State has existed. “Ready All to Do and Dare” is a giving campaign centered on the 125th anniversary of SC State’s founding and the university’s history of education and service. The goal is to raise $1.25 million by the calendar year’s end.
Roache is a real estate adviser and developer who resides in Bluffton. He and his siblings grew up in Orangeburg as part of the S.C. State family. His father, the late Dr. Lewie C. Roache, also was an alumnus who went on to work for the university for 41 years. The elder Roache retired as dean emeritus of S.C. State’s School of Arts and Sciences.
“My blood runs garnet and blue, so South Carolina State University is very meaningful to me and my family,” Martin Roache said.
A member of the class of 1992, Roache said he hoped a meaningful gift would inspire others to do the same. He challenged his fellow alumni, the Orangeburg community and others in the Bulldog family to give to “Ready All to Do and Dare.”
“I know how meaningful the university is to the Orangeburg community,” he said.
“I know there are some alums out there who can do better than me, and I know some are out there who can at least do something. Let’s all get together and get our college going.
“There are so many of us who are successful. We were propelled by the foundation built here at South Carolina State,” Roache said.
Conyers and his wife, Agatha, who also is an S.C. State alumna, launched the “Ready All to Do and Dare” campaign with a $25,000 gift. At the time, they issued a similar challenge to their peers.
“I’d just like to thank Mr. Roache for his significant contribution that goes toward our 125th year campaign,” Conyers said. “This contribution means a lot to this university, and it means even more to the students that it will help.
“I know his commitment to the university. I know his family’s commitment to the university,” he said. “I certainly heard his challenge to the other alums, and I hope they will take him up on that challenge.”
To contribute to “Ready All to Do and Dare,” visit www.scsu.edu/give, click the “Give Now” button and select “Annual Fund” in the dropdown menu.
Checks also may be mailed to:
Ready All to Do and Dare Campaign
SC State University Office of Institutional Advancement
Post Office Box 7187 / 300 College St., NE
Orangeburg, SC 29117-0001