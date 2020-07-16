Ready if caseload grows: National Guard setting up Alternate Care Site at RMC

Hinkle said the RMC campus includes not just the ACS but three existing tents.

He said the hospital is closely monitoring staffing throughout the day, as well as adjusting staffing levels as needed to handle a possible influx of more patients with the coronavirus.

The turn-around time for the results of testing at RMC varies, he said.

The time varies with DHEC‘s caseload and the amount of testing throughout the state. Through this process, we have seen turn-around time as low as 24 to 48 hours and as high as five to seven days, Hinkle said

Jessica C. Donnelly, the S.C. National Guard's public affairs director, said, "Currently, the South Carolina National Guard is supporting numerous mobile COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state. At these sites, soldiers are setting up tents, directing traffic and handing out informational materials to citizens."

"In Orangeburg, the South Carolina National Guard was requested to set up a National Guard tent in order to test patients out of the sun. No additional support is requested of the National Guard after the tent is set up," she said.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 5 Sad 5 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.