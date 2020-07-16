Ready if caseload grows: National Guard setting up Alternate Care Site at RMC

The Regional Medical Center is taking a proactive approach in warding off a potential spike in coronavirus patients with development of an Alternate Care Site.
South Carolina National Guard members converged on the RMC campus on Wednesday to assist with setting up the site, which is located near the emergency room entrance.
"The Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Management joined forces with the South Carolina National Guard and South Carolina Emergency Management to develop a potential Alternate Care Site (ACS) for the region," said Matt Hinkle, RMC's vice president of operations.
"While additional beds are currently not needed, RMC proactively pursued this option to prepare for any additional spike in COVID-19 cases that could outstrip current bed capacity. The actual construction of the ACS will take 2-3 days to complete," he said.
Hinkle said other installations will be made once the site is complete.
"Once the building is complete, medical equipment, monitoring, documentation stations, electronic medical records, etc., will be installed during a two- to three-week period. South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control will inspect the ACS and, upon approval, the facility will be ready to take COVID-19 patients should the need arise and staffing is available," he said.
Hinkle said the RMC campus includes not just the ACS but three existing tents.
He said the hospital is closely monitoring staffing throughout the day, as well as adjusting staffing levels as needed to handle a possible influx of more patients with the coronavirus.
The turn-around time for the results of testing at RMC varies, he said.
The time varies with DHEC‘s caseload and the amount of testing throughout the state. Through this process, we have seen turn-around time as low as 24 to 48 hours and as high as five to seven days, Hinkle said
Jessica C. Donnelly, the S.C. National Guard's public affairs director, said, "Currently, the South Carolina National Guard is supporting numerous mobile COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state. At these sites, soldiers are setting up tents, directing traffic and handing out informational materials to citizens."
"In Orangeburg, the South Carolina National Guard was requested to set up a National Guard tent in order to test patients out of the sun. No additional support is requested of the National Guard after the tent is set up," she said.
