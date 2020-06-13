RBC Heritage will again utilize Green Power for June 18-21 tournament

“We’re thrilled that the RBC Heritage is going to take place this year. Palmetto Electric has worked with Santee Cooper and RBC Heritage tournament organizers to offset the power used at the event with renewable, certified Green Power,” said Palmetto Electric President and CEO Berl Davis. “Although it may be a little different this year, this is a big event for our state and using Green Power for the tournament is a big win for our state and our environment. The support of the RBC Heritage and others here has made Palmetto Electric a leader in Green Power sales in South Carolina.”

Santee Cooper began generating renewable Green Power when it opened the Horry County Landfill Generating Station, which produces electricity from methane gas created by naturally decomposing garbage. Santee Cooper now has six landfill methane gas stations in commercial operation, a wind power project, solar arrays generating power for the grid, and 29 demonstration solar projects at middle schools around the state including two in partnership with Palmetto Electric.