RBC Heritage will again utilize Green Power for June 18-21 tournament

HILTON HEAD ISLAND – For 12 years, the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing has teamed up with Palmetto Electric Cooperative and Santee Cooper to power the state’s largest sporting event with 100% homegrown, environmentally sound Green Power.
The emergence of public health concerns related to COVID-19 delayed this year’s tournament. After some adjustments to protect public health, it has been announced that the RBC Heritage – and its use of Green Power – are back on from June 18 to June 21, and the event will be televised.
RBC Heritage will use Green Power for the 2020 tournament, which plays at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
“Even though the event will not include spectators, it will still use energy, and we proudly use Green Power to power the RBC Heritage,” said RBC Heritage President and Tournament Director Steve Wilmot. “Tradition and environmental stewardship are important to us at the RBC Heritage, and we have worked hard to be a leader for sustainability in golf. We will continue to honor the environment during this year’s social-distancing tournament.”
Santee Cooper generates Green Power from clean, renewable energy sources including landfill methane gas, solar power and wind power right here in South Carolina. In 2001, Santee Cooper became the first utility to generate Green Power and offer it for sale in South Carolina, and Palmetto Electric Cooperative signed on as one of the first cooperatives in the state to offer Green Power to its members.
“We’re thrilled that the RBC Heritage is going to take place this year. Palmetto Electric has worked with Santee Cooper and RBC Heritage tournament organizers to offset the power used at the event with renewable, certified Green Power,” said Palmetto Electric President and CEO Berl Davis. “Although it may be a little different this year, this is a big event for our state and using Green Power for the tournament is a big win for our state and our environment. The support of the RBC Heritage and others here has made Palmetto Electric a leader in Green Power sales in South Carolina.”
Santee Cooper began generating renewable Green Power when it opened the Horry County Landfill Generating Station, which produces electricity from methane gas created by naturally decomposing garbage. Santee Cooper now has six landfill methane gas stations in commercial operation, a wind power project, solar arrays generating power for the grid, and 29 demonstration solar projects at middle schools around the state including two in partnership with Palmetto Electric.
“I commend the RBC Heritage for committing to safely play the tournament this year. Being new to South Carolina, I am very impressed by the reach Green Power has across the state and thank Palmetto Electric for stepping up early in support. It is also commendable that the RBC Heritage made the commitment to sustainably power such a large sporting event,” said Mark Bonsall, Santee Cooper President and CEO. “In fact, both The Heritage and Palmetto Electric should be applauded for their strong support of the environment.”
Customers of Santee Cooper and the state’s electric cooperatives can purchase Green Power each month through their electric bills.
Green Power is Green-e Energy certified and meets the environmental and consumer-protection standards set forth by the nonprofit Center for Resource Solutions.
Learn more at www.green-e.org.
