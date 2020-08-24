Radio legend hangs up the mic; Marty Green was in Orangeburg in '60s

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Marty Green’s voice has been heard in western Wisconsin for more than four decades, but on July 23 his run behind the mic came to an end.

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Hall of Famer’s career in broadcasting started in Illinois in 1960. From there, he made stops in South Carolina, Green Bay, and finally, in Eau Claire.

Green was program director at Orangeburg's WORG radio from 1962-67.

“I was in news, I was a disc-jockey in South Carolina, I was in television management in Green Bay, and now it’s been 44 years in Eau Claire. It’s a wonderful group of people here,” Green said.

Dan Kasper, host of Sports Talk 105.1, was on-air with Marty as he said good-bye.

“He’s a Hall of Famer for a reason,” Kasper said. “I’m going to miss the stories. I mean, this is a guy that actually met Vince Lombardi and hung out with Vince Lombardi.”

Technically, Green retired 16 years ago. However, he wasn’t ready to step away from the mic. He’s been a regular guest on Sports Talk 105.1 for years.

“Once you have broadcasting in your veins, let’s just say, you can’t get rid of it,” Green said.