Rachelle wins top business award from SBA

Rachelle Jamerson-Holmes has been named 2020 South Carolina Rural Small Business Person of the Year by the Small Business Administration South Carolina District Office.

SBA South Carolina District Director Gregg White and Ted Pitts, president and CEO of the S.C. Chamber of Commerce, recognized winners in a virtual awards ceremony hosted by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and the SBA South Carolina District Office. The ceremony took place Sept. 16.

An award-winning fashion designer, entrepreneur and motivational speaker, Jamerson-Holmes founded Rachelle's Island boutique in downtown Orangeburg nearly three decades ago. She has since expanded to include Island Cruises and Tours and Thee Matriarch Bed & Breakfast, Meeting and Events Venue. In addition to winning numerous business awards, Jamerson-Holmes is founder and president of Orangeburg’s EmpowerHer Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association.

“I am humbled and honored to be the recipient of the 2020 SBA Rural Small Business Person of the Year Award,” Jamerson-Holmes said. “The fortitude required to persevere during these unprecedented times is fueled greatly by this prestigious recognition.