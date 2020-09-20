Rachelle: Unique perspective on business, diversity

Orangeburg is a diverse community, in its people and types of businesses. What do you as a businesswoman see as its strengths? What can we do better?

Its people. I see the community as the strength. We have a diverse community and it’s the true meaning of diversity – age, race, income, background, ethnicity religion, industry. We are our best asset. We need to do better in coming together for the greater good of Orangeburg County. We sit in a unique position in the state and there is so much talent, skill, knowledge here that we can capitalize on to be a stronger community.

Describe what you see in the future of business in Orangeburg County?

Small business is the backbone of Orangeburg County. I see Orangeburg flourishing in small business with diversity to meet the needs of all, from families with small children to young and working professionals, our college students, retirees and tourists. I see the citizens of Orangeburg being proud to be citizens of Orangeburg. This community must be proud of itself. Why not Orangeburg? We have great things here.

What is the EmpowerHer Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association doing to bring more diversity to the Orangeburg professional community?

The organization is for working women and entrepreneurs. We formed the EmpowerHer Chapter to be diverse and inclusive. Diversity is more than race. It is age, income, religion, ethnicity, other counties. Our foundation is women and we as women can learn from each other. In bringing professional diversity to Orangeburg, I wanted to make sure we had an organization that included personal and professional development and advancement for all races, incomes, ages, religions, backgrounds, etc. All are to get an equal opportunity. There is power in togetherness. We are better together.

