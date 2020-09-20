Rachelle: Building on success

Over the 28 years of Rachelle’s Island, Jamerson-Holmes has continued to raise the bar.

In 1994, she decided to expand. She purchased the yellow house in the heart of downtown on the corner of Middleton and Fischer streets and named it Rachelle’s Island Boutique and expanded into a brick-and-mortar travel agency, Island Cruises and Tours.

The vision for Rachelle’s Island is to design and develop an oasis downtown comprised of shopping, dining, entertainment and lodging. In 2001 she purchased the two houses adjacent to Rachelle’s Island Boutique on Fischer Street with the expectation to develop them into additional avenues of revitalizing the downtown area. That vision is materializing, into a beautiful bed and breakfast, Thee Matriarch.

With the opening of the first full-service boutique Inn and event venue in Orangeburg, Thee Matriarch Bed & Breakfast, Meeting and Events Venue in 2007, Jamerson-Holmes utilized her first love of fashion and designing to create a gorgeous rental facility and three relaxing accommodations in which she uniquely named, designed and themed each room in the renovated century-old home.

Today, Thee Matriarch features meeting and event rental space, luxury bedroom suites, and offers both onsite and offsite catering services.