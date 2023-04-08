Bamberg couple Jeff and Linda Deibel have lived in Bamberg County for more than 30 years and enjoy highlighting what they say makes it special with a magazine for which Jeff serves as managing editor.

The Bamberg County Highlighter started in January 2022. Published bi-monthly, the magazine features everything from profiles on local Clemson Extension agents to middle school art, along with profiles on local businesses ranging from poultry farms to event venues.

“The Highlighter Magazine is a project of the Rising High Foundation, which is a nonprofit, 501-C3 here in Bamberg. The mission of the Rising High Foundation is to promote community growth and opportunity,” Jeff said.

The foundation was formed in 2008. Deibel serves as executive director, while Bamberg businessman James Barnwell, owner of B&B Meats, serves as its treasurer. The foundation also has an advisory board.

“We look at the magazine as a visual voice that will continue to provide information of interest whether someone lives here, whether they’re visiting, or whether they’re simply traveling through,” he said.

The free publication is distributed among more than 50 businesses throughout the county. Distinguished Citizens of the Month are also featured in each edition, some of whom have included Robert Lee “Bobby Satcher Jr., a retired astronaut, physician and chemical engineer who graduated from Denmark-Olar High School.

“All of our staff are volunteers, and we operate on a nonprofit business model. The concept behind that is we simply love our community, we serve our community. We don’t expect to be paid for services to support our community,” Jeff said.

He said the idea of a magazine came through a meet-and-greet session he and his wife attended with other people who had moved to the county from places as far away as New Jersey and Minnesota.

The Deibels are originally from Indiana. Jeff owned his own filtration business and retired from that, while Linda is a retired school teacher.

“In the course of the conversation of just meet and greet, they said it was very difficult to find what’s available in Bamberg County. We chatted a little further, and it just so happened that one of the ladies who had moved here from Arizona (Cheri Neri) was a national designer for doing graphic art design, fundraising for schools and that sort of thing,” he said.

Jeff continued, “So I said, ‘Cheri, that’s really interesting. We have a radio station to serve the community to get public announcements out and serve the community in other ways that we do. Would you be interested in doing design if we decided to do something like a magazine?’ She said, ‘I would.’ So that was the real seed that got planted, and that’s how we started.”

Neri has since moved out of the county, and Major Graphics LLC in Orangeburg now handles the publication’s design and printing. Volunteers include Susan Kearse Clayton, photography; Martha Clayton, contributing writer; and Minnnie Miller, contributing writer and photography.

“We welcome anyone who would like to assist us. Again, it’s all volunteer, but they’re welcome,” Jeff said.

Linda said, “We always said in the beginning – and we continue to say – that we want to show the good things that are happening in Bamberg County by putting out the magazine.”

Jeff said he and his wife love their community and its people, with the magazine serving as a good way to promote it.

“We’ve completed one full year. There’s six editions that we come out with per year. ... We try to help (promote) small businesses everywhere we can. We also feature the Edisto River Paddlers in every edition with a schedule and are working with the Bamberg County Fire Service to highlight area fire departments,” he said.

Linda said, “If we have any money above the printing costs, it goes back to the Rising High account (for community projects).”

Jeff said he and his wife work well together and enjoy working with and serving their community.

“We have been extremely well received in the community. We can work with people, we like working with people. It’s rewarding when people say, 'Thank you for doing what you can to help.' We couldn’t do it without the support of the volunteers,” he said.

To get more information on the magazine, or to volunteer, individuals can email risinghigh@bellsouth.net.